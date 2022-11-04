Leicester disorder: Seven more arrests over city unrest
- Published
Seven more men have been arrested by police investigating disorder in the east of Leicester.
The men - aged 21 to 25 - were detained on Tuesday on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to an incident on 22 May.
All seven, from Leicester, were interviewed and conditionally bailed while inquiries continue.
It comes as officers continue to investigate disorder, which saw large-scale unrest break out in September.
Dozens of men have been arrested in recent months following the outbreak of disorder on 17 September.
It followed tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
Leicestershire Police said the latest arrests meant a total of 73 people had been detained across the force's investigation.
Some men have already been sentenced for their part in the unrest, including one who said he had been influenced by social media.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: "We want to make sure that the communities of East Leicester who were disrupted by this disorder feel safe where they live and we will continue to be visible, on patrol in the area.
"There have been no disturbances in the last few weeks and we want to keep it that way."
A review into the cause of the disorder has been announced by the city council, although the hate crime expert who was set to lead it has since stepped down.
Dr Chris Allen's decision came after a group representing Hindu and Jain temples said they would not take part in the review as they felt previous comments by Dr Allen undermined his impartiality.
