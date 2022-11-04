Mountsorrel: Crews tackle large building fire at quarry site
- Published
A large fire has broken out at a quarry site in Leicestershire, causing thick black smoke to be seen across the county.
Firefighters said they were called to Mountsorrel Quarry, in Wood Lane, at 06:30 GMT on Friday.
The blaze broke out in a four-storey industrial building, which contains metal and wood construction items.
The fire service says no-one has been injured, but residents are being urged to avoid the area.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines were deployed to the scene to tackle the flames.
Mountsorrel Parish Council urged residents to shut their windows, while a police road closure in Wood Lane has been lifted.
A statement on its Facebook page said: "We are aware about the smoke coming out of the Quarry. We have been reassured that everyone there is safe and will share more information if we get it.
"In the meantime you may just want to close your windows as smoke of any kind isn't great for your lungs."
