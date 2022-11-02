Leicester announces return of Christmas ice rink
- Published
Leicester has announced its festive ice rink attraction is returning to Jubilee Square.
The city council said the rink will feature a roof for all-weather skating and an Alpine-style bar area.
Deputy city mayor Piara Singh Clair, who leads on leisure and culture, said: "The Jubilee Square real ice rink is just one of the annual attractions that help to create such a wonderful festive atmosphere in Leicester."
Construction is due to start next week.
The council said people will be able to book tickets online or from the King Richard III Visitor Centre.
The ice rink will be open from 17:00 GMT on 1 December until 2 January, with skating starting at 10:00 most days.
Skating aids for young children will be available to hire.
Up to 225 skaters will be able to take to the ice during most sessions but, as in previous years, capacity will be limited to 100 skaters for designated quiet sessions.
"This year, due to popular demand, we've extended the opening hours to introduce a new off-peak session," Councillor Clair added.
"And for the first time, people will be able to skate on New Year's Day."
The ice rink will be joined by a giant wheel, from 11 November, while the city's Christmas lights switch on will take place on 17 November.
