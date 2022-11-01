Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
- Published
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash.
Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday.
Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to give her the best send-off possible.
Aaron Carter, 38, of Aikman Avenue in Leicester, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Leicestershire Police said the crash happened at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST.
Tehleigher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another 14-year-old girl suffered non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
Shane Patterson, 43, said his step-daughter should have been at school at the time and they were still trying to find out why she was not.
Mr Patterson said they were still in the process of organising Tehleigher's funeral but said it will a celebration of her life.
"We want her friends and everyone around her to be as happy as possible when they say their final farewells," he said.
An online fundraiser has raised more than £8,000 towards the costs already.
Mr Patterson said: "It's beyond belief.
"All money is well received but it's the messages that go along with it, that's the main thing."
A memorial rugby match and fun day has also been organised to raise money for the family.
Mr Patterson said he had been in Tehleigher's life since she was a baby.
He said she was a "wicked" step-daughter.
"So bubbly and outgoing.
"Any time you were sad she'd know there was something wrong and she'd have to do something to cheer you up - a funny face or an action - she was just amazing," he said.
