Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway
A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway.
Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month.
The vehicle was identified on the M69 motorway and halted just before 23:00 GMT on Monday.
The arrested man, 38, has been detained on suspicion of robbery.
He remains in custody and the car has been recovered by police.
The force's roads policing unit posted about the incident on social media, saying the vehicle was "not something you 'box' everyday".
