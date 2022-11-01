Crews called to tackle Loughborough nightclub fire
- Published
Crews rushed to a fire on the ground floor of a nightclub in Leicestershire in the early hours of the morning.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 01:33 GMT on Tuesday to Echos nightclub in Biggin Street, Loughborough.
The fire engines that went to the scene were from Loughborough, Birstall, Shepshed and Ashby, the fire service said.
No details of any injuries have yet been reported.
BBC Radio Leicester said the ground floor was not open to customers on Monday night.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.