Police release image after sexual assault at hotel in Derby
Police are seeking the public's help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.
Officers in Derby are investigating an attack that was reported to have taken place at a hotel in Pride Park on 30 August.
They said they have been following a number of lines of inquiry and have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace.
Anyone who knows who he is is urged to contact officers.
