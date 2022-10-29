Plan to reopen Ivanhoe Line backed by businesses
- Published
A bid to reopen a passenger railway line which was closed as part of the Beeching cuts has been backed by business leaders.
The Ivanhoe Line, between Burton-upon-Trent and Leicester, was closed to passenger trains in the 1960s.
A campaign to restore the 31-mile (50km) route saw it selected as part in the government's £500m Restoring Your Railway programme.
The East Midlands Chamber said it hoped the project could be brought to life.
The Ivanhoe line has been the focus of numerous campaigns to reopen it since it was closed to passengers following a report written by Dr Richard Beeching.
In June the Campaign for Reopening the Ivanhoe Line (CRIL), saw its project chosen, as one of nine from 39 schemes, to move on to the next stage by the Department for Transport.
Network Rail will now provide funding to conduct a detailed study of the costs of construction and scrutinise the benefits as part of a full outline business case.
If this confirms the line's viability, it will carry out design work and, subject to Government approval, work could begin in mid-2024 with a 2026 opening date.
'Economic boost'
East Midlands Chamber chief executive Scott Knowles said: "Following the monumental efforts from the CRIL team of volunteers to reopen this historic railway line, bringing the project into the scope of Network Rail is a welcoming development and will raise hopes it can be brought to life.
"While there is still a long way to go, bringing this important rail route back to life would provide a boost to the economy for the many communities along the route.
"The proposed Leicester South station, meanwhile, would complement Leicester City's plans for an expanded King Power Stadium and wider development scheme."
CRIL's business liaison manager Stacey Ash said: "The decision to take our project to the next stage is a fantastic boost for the communities along the Ivanhoe Line, which could benefit from improved journey times and better connectivity across the region."
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We welcome the opportunity to work with all stakeholders along the line to further develop the business case to justify the reopening of the Ivanhoe Line to passengers, building on the work done so far by CRIL."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.