Rob Nixon chosen as Leicestershire's new chief constable
Rob Nixon has been named as the preferred candidate to be the new chief constable of Leicestershire Police.
The county's police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews said Mr Nixon was first choice for the role following a "robust" interview process.
He has been temporary chief constable with the force since Simon Cole's retirement earlier this year.
The appointment is subject to a Police and Crime Panel confirmation hearing in November.
Mr Nixon has been with the force for 29 years and was awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM) in 2020.
He also led tributes when his predecessor Mr Cole died shortly after his retirement.
Mr Matthews said: "Mr Nixon has amassed a wealth of experience and knowledge during his time with Leicestershire Police.
"These skills have been duly tested over the past seven months during his role as temporary chief constable and his performance has been nothing short of first class."
