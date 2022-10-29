Leicester disorder: Hindu groups to boycott review
- Published
A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community.
Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
On Wednesday, city Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said the study would be led by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
But a group representing Hindu and Jain temples has criticised its timing and questioned Dr Allen's impartiality.
The disorder gained international attention with the Indian government calling for Hindus to be better protected, while the Pakistani government said Muslims needed greater safeguards.
At the review's official launch Sir Peter emphasised its independent nature and said he expected conclusions by early next year.
Dr Allen said he would follow the facts and was not going to "placate anybody or any particular constituency or group".
However, objections have now been raised to the timing of the announcement and Dr Allen's appointment.
Feelings 'ignored'
Sanjiv Patel, spokesperson for the Hindu and Jain Temples in Leicester, pointed to earlier comments on the disorder by the University of Leicester academic.
Mr Patel claimed Dr Allen's description of a march by Hindu men through a Muslim area in Leicester lacked balance and, allied with his background studying Islamophobia, made him unsuitable.
"No one is speaking about Hinduphobia here at all," he said.
"The fact he has passed judgement, the fact he has ignored, even in his comments, the other chanting that was happening in the streets of Leicester.
"Basically [he has said] there is no Islamic influence here, there is no Islamic ideology, [which] is a judgement before the facts.
"All we are asking for is a fair and independent review from parties that have no interest in the local communities from either side.
"And a process of selecting that panel or person that is clear and transparent - and none of those apply in this case."
'Support and contribute'
Sir Peter was also criticised for "consistently ignoring" the feelings of the Hindu community including making the announcement during the Hindu new year.
Dr Allen said he was "surprised" at the objections given his reputation for objectivity but was keen to engage with everyone.
"For all, we will take the time to not only explain the review in more detail but also to allay any concerns they might have in terms of their participation.
"Given the concerns expressed by the city's Hindu temple and community centre leaders, we would like to expedite this opportunity to ensure they - and the city's Hindus more widely - feel confident in being able to support and contribute to the review process," he said.
A city council spokesperson said: "We have every confidence in the independence, impartiality and expertise of the University of Leicester and Dr Chris Allen and his team, and we look forward to receiving the report when it is complete."
Yasmin Surti, secretary of the Leicestershire Federation of Muslim Organisations, said it be "folly" to give up on the process before meeting Dr Allen.
"We take this opportunity to ask our colleagues, neighbours, and friends in the Hindu community to at least meet with Professor Allen with a view to being open minded and accepting the review and subsequent recommendations in order that we can move forward collectively," she said.
