Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
- Published
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later.
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said its inquiries had finished.
A final report will be released in early 2023.
On the fourth anniversary of the crash, the AAIB said its thoughts were with the people who died and their families.
"The investigation has proved to be technically very complex and has required an extremely thorough and detailed investigation which has involved the helicopter manufacturer, other specialist organisations and regulators to fully understand what initiated the failure of the tail rotor duplex bearing," an AAIB spokesperson said.
The AAIB released an initial report in December 2018, which found cockpit pedals had disconnected from the tail rotor.
This, it said, caused the AW169 aircraft to turn uncontrollably to the right before it crashed near the club's King Power Stadium.
Following the crash, the European Aviation Safety Agency ordered safety checks to be carried out on the tail rotors of AW169s and similar models.
The crash, which occurred just over an hour after the Foxes drew with West Ham, was witnessed by many players, club staff and members of the press at the ground.
It sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes across the UK and abroad, with Leicester's players travelling to Thailand for Mr Vichai's funeral.
A statue of Mr Vichai was unveiled at the club earlier this year, with the former chairman replaced by his son Khun Aiyawatt "Top" Srivaddhanaprabha.
