Man charged over death of girl, 14, hit by car in Leicester
- Published
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car that left the road in Leicester.
Police said the black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls, one of whom died at the scene at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
The other girl, also aged 14, suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Aaron Carter has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
The 38-year-old, of Aikman Avenue in Leicester, is due to appear at the city's magistrates' court later.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.