Runners take to the streets for Leicester Half Marathon
Nearly 3,000 runners are taking to the streets of Leicester for the city's annual half marathon and 10km event.
The race, along with a new 10k event, started at Victoria Park at 09:15 GMT on Sunday.
Runners will follow the route through the city and Melton Road, into Thurmaston and Birstall, before returning to the park.
Leicester City Council warned there will be road closures that could cause some travel disruption.
The 13.1 mile (21km) route will take runners along London Road, St George's Way, Charles Street and Belgrave Gate before heading out of the city along Melton Road.
It then goes out towards Thurmaston, Watermead Country Park and Birstall.
Runners will then return on Red Hill Circle, Loughborough Road, Thurcaston Road, and the riverside path.
From there, they will be directed along Abbey Park footpath, St Margaret's Way, through the city centre and along New Walk to Victoria Park.
The 10k event will follow the same route as far as Melton Road.
Runners will then travel along Loughborough Road, Holden Street and Ross Walk.
They will re-join the riverside path, passing the Space Centre and Abbey Park, and heading back to the city.
'A great atmosphere'
Race director, Andrew Ward, said: "We do our absolute best to make sure that all local residents are made aware of the event beforehand and would encourage everyone to come out and support what is such a fantastic event for the whole city.
"We can't wait to see everyone lining the streets again.
"It's such a great atmosphere on the day and ultimately raises thousands of pounds for charities."
The city council said there would be parking and loading restrictions in place to keep the route free of traffic.
All the roads are expected to have fully reopened by 13:00.
