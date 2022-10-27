Man arrested after girl, 14, fatally struck by car
A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car in Leicester.
Police said a black Vauxhall Astra left the road and hit two 14-year-old girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
One of the girls died at the scene and the other suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The man, 37, is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Leicestershire Police said he was also arrested on suspicion of driving with an alcohol level above the legal limit and remained in custody.
Det Sgt Lisa Wood said: "While someone has been arrested in connection with this incident, I'd still like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.
"From enquiries carried out so far, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time. I'd ask anyone living in Braunstone Lane with CCTV or doorbell cameras at their address to get in touch.
"Likewise, I'm still keen to speak to anyone who saw the Astra prior to the collision occurring and any motorists with dashcams who have not yet spoken to police."
