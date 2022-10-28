Mahek Bukhari murder trial: TikTok star 'told pack of lies to police'
- Published
A TikTok influencer accused of murdering two men "told a pack of lies" to police over her involvement in the crash that killed them, a court heard.
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21, died on the A46 near Leicester in February.
Mahek Bukhari, 23, her mother Ansreen Bukahri, 45, and six others are charged with their murder.
It is alleged the group rammed the pair off the road to keep an affair between Ansreen and Mr Hussain secret.
On the first day of the trial at Leicester Crown Court, the jury was told Mr Hussain had been threatening to send explicit videos and images of Ansreen Bukhari to her husband after she broke off their three-year affair.
The court was told the mother and daughter plotted with six others to set up Mr Hussain by getting him to meet them in a Leicester car park under false pretences.
All eight defendants deny two counts of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
On day two, the jury was played extracts from a police interview with TikTok star Mahek Bukhari following her arrest hours after the crash.
Following the deaths at about 01:35 BST on 11 February, the court heard Leicestershire Police put out a notice to other forces to trace an Audi TT and a Seat Leon, which the prosecution says were used in the crash.
This information had come from camera footage and a 999 call made by Mr Hussain before he died.
Prosecutor Collingwood Thompson said co-accused Natasha Akhtar was arrested by West Midlands Police on her way back to her home in Birmingham at about 04:50.
The prosecution said Ms Akhtar made a phone call to another defendant Raees Jamal "alerting him" the police were following her before the arrest.
The court heard both Mahek Bukhari and her mother arrived back at their home in Stoke-on-Trent about 04:40 and Staffordshire Police visited the property later that morning.
'Concocted story'
While police initially began asking Ansreen Bukhari's son about the Audi TT, the prosecution said Mahek Bukhari made a 14-minute call to Raees Jamal.
"It seems pretty clear what happened was a concocted story was put together in order to deceive the police," Mr Thompson said.
The jury was told Snapchat messages were found on Ansreen Bukhari's phone sent by her daughter.
One said: "Risky...if anyone else was in the car...he said just say you and Mum."
The prosecution alleges from the previous phone call, the man referred to was "plainly Raees Jamal".
Once it was established the women had been in the Audi TT, Mahek Bukhari claimed to officers they had "been to Nottingham".
"That was a lie, they had not been to Nottingham at all," Mr Thompson said.
'False pin number'
The court was told both women were asked to hand over their phones with their pin numbers.
Mr Thompson said Mahek Bukhari gave a false pin number and when officers tried to unlock it, her phone had reverted back to factory settings and the data was cleared.
Detectives would later retrieve messages and call logs from her phone after accessing her iCloud account, the court heard.
Both were arrested and later transferred to Leicester to be interviewed under police caution.
'Pack of lies'
The court heard when Mahek Bukhari was interviewed, she "did not know the detail" of the 999 call made from Mr Hussain before he died
Mr Thompson said: "Far from telling the truth, she told [the police] a pack of lies.
"No doubt, as a social [media] influencer, those skills would enable her to tell a false story to the police."
The jury was told Mahek Bukhari denied any involvement in the murder.
She told police she and her mother were "intending to travel to Nottingham" but ended up in Leicester due to roadworks.
When asked how Mr Hussain was involved in the story, the influencer said she had known him for three years and had his phone number as they had previously dated.
The prosecution said Mahek Bukhari told police Mr Hussain knew she was in Leicester because she "posted it on her social media".
Tears over crash
She went on to tell officers he was "harassing" and "bullying" her through her social media channels and demanded money to stop, referencing meeting him at the Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester.
"Of course, that was a complete lie. He'd been lured to Leicester by arrangements made by Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari," Mr Thompson told the court.
"From then onwards, the lies the Crown allege, simply get worse and worse."
The barrister told jurors Mahek Bukhari went on to say she witnessed the silver Skoda Fabia in which Mr Hussain and his friend Mr Ijazuddin were travelling "swerve" and crash into the central barrier on the A46.
He said she told police she was "hoping and praying" that the people in the car were OK and "burst into tears" when she found out they were dead.
All defendants deny two counts of murder and the alternative charge of manslaughter.
The eight defendants are:
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mahek Bukhari, 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
The trial continues.
