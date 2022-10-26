Anti-hunting activist injured in Leicestershire hit-and-run
- Published
An anti-hunting activist has been treated in hospital after she was struck by a car in Leicestershire.
Police said officers were called to Braunston Road in Knossington shortly before 12:00 BST on Tuesday to a report of a hit-and-run crash.
The woman, in her 40s, sustained injuries described by the force as not life-threatening or life-changing.
Leicestershire Police said the driver of the car had been identified and an investigation was under way.
Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs said one of its members was "deliberately" hit by a driver on the Ladywood Estate.
The group has posted a video on social media appearing to show the crash.
Det Insp Charles Edwards said: "We're aware of a video of the incident which has been posted online.
"I would ask that people do not share anything that could impact our inquiries.
"However, I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw what happened - or who has footage of the incident or events leading up to and after it - to come forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.