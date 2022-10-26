Offal spill closes A5 in Leicestershire in both directions
A main road in Leicestershire has been closed after a lorry shed its load of offal.
The A5 is shut in both directions between the A47 roundabout in Burbage and junction 1 of the M69.
Meat was spilled across much of the road at about 04:20 BST, said National Highways.
A diversion has been put in place while a "specialist clean-up" is carried out with the assistance of Leicestershire Police.
