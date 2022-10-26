£3m bus lane plan proposed for A6 in Leicester
- Published
Transport bosses have unveiled a £3m plan to introduce more bus lanes on the A6 in Leicester.
Leicester City Council has proposed major changes on a stretch of the busy road along St Margaret's Way and Abbey Lane.
The authority said the scheme would shorten bus journey times and encourage more motorists onto public transport.
Camera enforcement would see £70 fines issued to drivers straying into the new lanes.
The bus lanes would be installed on Sanvey Gate and Wolsey Street, between Byford Road and Beaumont Leys Lane, and between Corporation Road and Thurcaston Road.
Dual carriageway sections of the A6 would be reduced to a single lane for general traffic.
The project includes a red route "No Stopping Order" intended to prevent unauthorised parking, particularly by car transporters near a series of showrooms on Abbey Lane.
The council said these vehicles currently cause significant congestion along the A6.
Cycle crossings
In addition, a 30mph speed limit would be introduced between Thurcaston Road and the city centre.
The council said the proposed scheme would also see changes made to the junction of Corporation Road, Beaumont Leys Lane and the A6, with improved pedestrian and cycle crossings introduced.
New cycle lanes would be also created on Beaumont Leys Lane as part of the scheme, which is to be funded by the council's successful £32m bid to the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
Deputy city mayor Adam Clarke, who leads on transport, clean air and climate emergency, said: "Introducing new bus lanes is a key way of improving bus journey times.
"Getting more people onto buses, and helping to reduce the number of journeys they take by car, will further improve the city's air quality and support Leicester's response to the climate emergency."
Hundreds of letters have been sent to nearby residents and businesses setting out the proposals and inviting them to comment.
If approved, the works are likely to begin in spring 2023 and will also include general maintenance and any required resurfacing along the route.
