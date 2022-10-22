Leicester disorder: Further arrests following city unrest
Five more people have been arrested after recent disorder in Leicester.
Dozens have been detained in recent months after large-scale disorder broke out on 17 September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
Two were jailed for their involvement in the unrest last week.
Three men from Birmingham - one aged 41 and two 22-year-olds - were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an incident on 18 September.
Leicestershire Police added that on Wednesday, a 26-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of causing violent disorder on 4 September, while a 17-year-old boy from Leicester has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon on 6 September.
Rob Nixon, temporary chief constable of Leicestershire Police, said extra officers would be on hand amid Diwali, which is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains worldwide.
"It's a very special time for so many people in the communities of Leicester, and a very special time for the city and those celebrations should go ahead," he said.
"There will be a high-visibility police presence in the area throughout Monday to ensure this is the case.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to ask - again - to not share unverified and unchecked information on social media. Misinformation has proven very destructive throughout."
