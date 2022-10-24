Miss Teen Great Britain: Leicestershire Muslim girl wears hijab in contest
A teenager from Leicestershire has said she hoped to inspire other Muslim girls by entering the Miss Teen Great Britain competition.
Fatimah, from Scraptoft, was one of 61 finalists in the event which took place in Blackpool last Monday.
The 17-year-old wore a traditional hijab with all three outfits she presented herself in.
She said she wanted other Muslims to know it is possible for them to compete respectfully in a pageant.
Miss Teen Great Britain said it was not a beauty contest but was about empowering teenagers, having fun, making friends and memories.
Fatimah said she was the only Muslim contestant but her needs were well accommodated, including a ban on dressing room photographs of her with her head uncovered.
She said showcasing her religious clothing was one of her reasons for entering the competition.
"It's stereotyped that Muslim women have been oppressed to wear the hijab and dress modestly when in fact, it's a choice by us," she said.
"In my case, I chose to dress like this and I wanted other Muslim women to know it's still possible to do things in the modern day with modesty and class.
"I understand that it is called a beauty pageant but the whole thing is not actually based on beauty, it's how you represent yourself," she added.
Fatimah did not make the shortlist of contestants but said the experience had benefited her studies and she would consider doing it again.
