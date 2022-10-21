Charge after man dies following M6 Leicestershire crash
- Published
A 41-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a man died following a crash on the M6 motorway in Leicestershire.
Police said the crash involved a blue Nissan Juke and a black BMW 5 Series on the southbound side near junction 1 early on Friday 14 October.
David Draghita, 35, from Sutton Coldfield, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Christian Taylor is due to appear before magistrates later.
Mr Taylor, of Preston Road, Preston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, has been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of possession of a bladed article.
Three others were taken to hospital following the crash, Leicestershire Police said, with two continuing to receive treatment and one subsequently discharged.
