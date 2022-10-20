Leicestershire County Council left visually-impaired woman without help
A council has been criticised after a severely visually-impaired woman was left for 21 months without day-to-day support she was entitled to.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said Leicestershire County Council failed to properly help.
It said this led to the woman "frequently burning herself" when trying to cook and several falls.
The council apologised and agreed to improve how it prepares care and support plans.
'Increased isolation'
A report by the ombudsman said the woman "looked after herself without support" and could not properly leave the house to do her shopping.
The ombudsman said this "increased the isolation she felt".
The investigation found that in March 2020, the woman was assessed as having eligible support needs.
Despite this, no support was offered to her until April 2021. Further assessments were made, and the council finally agreed a package of support which started at the end of January 2022, the ombudsman said.
Following the Royal National Institute of Blind People's initial complaint, the council said the woman had "declined support during the pandemic".
But during the Ombudsman's investigation it "became clear this was not the case".
'Fend for themselves'
The council has agreed to apologise to the woman and pay her £2,500 for the "distress and risk of harm" to which she was exposed.
It will also pay her £7,220 for the services she missed out on and a further £300 to recognise her "distress and frustration" with the delay in arranging social care support.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said he was "pleased" the council has accepted the recommendations he made to improve its processes.
"The lack of social care support over 21 months has had a significant impact on this woman's life," he said.
"I hope the changes it will make on the back of this woman's case will ensure other people with eligible needs are not left to fend for themselves without the support they need in future."
