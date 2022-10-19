Arrest after man dies following M6 Leicestershire crash
- Published
A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a man died following a crash on the M6 motorway in Leicestershire.
Police said the crash involved a blue Nissan Juke and a black BMW 5 Series on the southbound side near junction 1 early on Friday.
Two occupants of the Juke - a man in his 40s and a woman - were taken to hospital, and the man later died.
The arrested man, from Warwickshire, is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The woman, who is in her 60s, remains in hospital in a serious condition, Leicestershire Police added.
The force said it was still appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
