Art teacher aims to paint over 300 Leicestershire churches
An art teacher has said she aims to paint all 310 of the churches in her local diocese to raise awareness of their beauty.
Hayley Fern began capturing the churches across Leicestershire in watercolour during the school holidays last year.
Since then, she has painted pictures of 56 of the buildings.
"A few people have suggested that it might become a book, which would be absolutely amazing," she said.
Mrs Fern, 48, from Hugglescote, said: "I started off just drawing my local church, and then I drew the cathedral.
"It was part of embracing the local area, raising awareness of the beautiful churches, and it just became a lovely way of talking to people and meeting people."
Mrs Fern, who teaches at Rawlins Academy, said she has found most of the sittings, which last for around two hours, to be very peaceful.
"Even in a busy town or village it can be the most peaceful part," she said.
"Once you've settled into it, it's a good two hours of drawing and painting, so it could almost be described as meditative.
"I really do get in the zone, forget everything and just focus on the church; it's lovely."
Mrs Fern, who puts her pictures on social media, said she had been inundated with interest from art lovers, both locally and from around the world.
She is now considering collaborating with somebody who knows about the churches' history to produce a book.
She expected it is likely to take a few years to finish her project but said it was something she did not wish to rush.
