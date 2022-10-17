Man dies in hospital following M6 Leicestershire crash
- Published
A man has died in hospital after a crash on the M6 motorway in Leicestershire.
Police said the crash involved a blue Nissan Juke and a black BMW 5 Series travelling north on the southbound side near junction 1 early on Friday.
Two occupants of the Juke - a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s - were taken to hospital, and police confirmed the man died on Sunday.
The woman remains in a "serious condition".
Leicestershire Police said the BMW driver was also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the crash near Rugby in Warwickshire.
Det Con Charlotte Wright said: "I'm continuing to appeal to speak to any motorist who were near junction 1 of the M6 in the early hours of Friday morning and had dashcam in their vehicle.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the black BMW prior to the collision occurring. Any details or footage you're able to provide could help our investigation."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.