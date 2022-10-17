Caragh Eaton: Man denies manslaughter of woman hit by car
A man has denied the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.
Caragh Eaton, 28, was pronounced dead after being struck by the vehicle in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on 6 September.
On Monday Ian Curson appeared via video link at Leicester Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as a weapon.
The 42-year-old, of Fairhaven Road in Leicester, is set to go on trial on 11 April next year.
