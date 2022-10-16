Two arrested after knives seen at Leicester group fight
Two men have been arrested following a fight involving about 20 people in Leicester.
Officers were called to reports that knives were seen among people involved in a group dispute in Melton Road shortly after 01:00 BST on Saturday.
Two people suffered injuries which were not thought to be serious, Leicestershire Police said.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said the altercation was not related to a recent spate of disorder in the city.
Two men from Leicester, aged 26 and 24, were detained on suspicion of assault.
The 26-year-old has since been released on police bail while the 24-year-old has been released under investigation.
Following the fight, Mr Nixon said: "A full investigation is ongoing into this report to establish the full circumstances.
"We can confirm at this stage this incident is not being linked to the disorder which we have previously seen in the East Leicester area.
"It is important we share this with you to prevent misinformation being shared."
Parts of East Leicester saw large-scale disorder following an India and Pakistan cricket match on 28 August.
It came amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
