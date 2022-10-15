Group fight not linked to East Leicester disorder, police say
- Published
A large fight involving around 20 people is not being linked to a spate of disorder seen in East Leicester, police said.
Officers were sent to Melton Road shortly after 01:00 BST on Saturday following reports of a group argument.
They were warned that some of the people were carrying knives.
In a bid to curb misinformation on social media, Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said the altercation was not related to the previous disturbance.
Parts of East Leicester saw large-scale disorder following an India and Pakistan cricket match on 28 August.
It came amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
Leicestershire Police said two people suffered injuries which were not thought to be serious in Saturday's fight.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: "A full investigation is ongoing into this report to establish the full circumstances.
"It is important to inform you that, from our enquiries, we can confirm at this stage this incident is not being linked to the disorder which we have previously seen in the East Leicester area.
"It is important we share this with you to prevent misinformation being shared.
"However, this does not mean that we are treating this incident any differently and a team of officers are currently carrying out full enquiries including making contact with the victims and witnesses, checking CCTV and gathering evidence.
"Please be reassured that our investigative work does continue and that our high-visibility police patrols in the area also remain in place."
