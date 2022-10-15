Large quantity of fireworks stolen from Leicestershire business
A large quantity of fireworks have been stolen from a business in Leicestershire, prompting a police warning.
Detectives say the burglary took place at a locked storage unit in Newton Linford Lane, Groby, between 07:00 and 17:00 BST on 13 October.
Police said some of the fireworks were "extremely dangerous" and can only be used safely with electronic devices.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
PC Danielle Holmes said: "Please be aware that these fireworks are a high risk to your life and limb and improper use can have serious, devastating and potentially irreparable consequences.
"Please ensure you are buying them from a trusted person or business and are fully aware of the safety guidance on how to use them.
"If you do know where these stolen fireworks are, you should contact police immediately. Do not try and use them.
"Anyone who has any information in relation to the theft should also make contact with us immediately."
