Woman dies after being pulled from Leicester canal
Emergency crews pulled a woman from a canal in Leicester but she later died in hospital, police have said.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of a person in the water near Marlow Road at 10:28 BST on Friday.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Leicestershire Police said she had yet to be identified, but was thought to be in her 40s or 50s, and the force was treating her death as unexplained
A police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances.
