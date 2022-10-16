Leicester Space Park to open doors to community
One of the UK's biggest sites for space technology is due to open its doors to the local community.
Space Park Leicester, a £100m research institute that adjoins the National Space Centre, is offering a behind-the-scenes tour from 15:30 BST on Monday.
The site is the home to a number of companies involved in space research.
Academics will be on hand to lead tours around the state-of-the-art facilities and to provide information about the ongoing research being conducted.
'Fantastic'
Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about Leicester's involvement in the James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched on Christmas Day 2021.
In addition, visitors - who will have to book online for the free event - will be able to take part in space-themed craft activities and can see samples of the moon.
Josh Barker, education and outreach manager at Space Park Leicester, said: "We are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to give our fantastic Leicester community exclusive access to our wonderful research hub.
"We will also outline the exciting projects that are currently underway or in the pipeline.
"It is great to see that the presence of Space Park Leicester is steadily rising not only in the city of Leicester but in the region and the UK as a whole."
Developed by the University of Leicester in collaboration with partners, the site provides a base for space researchers and business minds to work together from offices and laboratories.
