Inspector accused of inappropriate touching guilty of misconduct
- Published
A former police inspector accused of inappropriately touching female colleagues at a Christmas party has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
A disciplinary panel concluded Richard Lane's behaviour was serious enough to justify dismissal.
According to Leicestershire Live, he touched the four constables at a belated Christmas party at Leicester's Altro Mondo restaurant in January.
Mr Lane resigned from Leicestershire Police earlier this year.
The hearing, at the force's headquarters in Enderby, was told that he breached the standards of professional behaviour.
The panel found the allegation proven and said had he still been a serving police officer, Mr Lane would have been dismissed from the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.