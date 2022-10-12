Chrissy Rouse: Appeal for fatal British Superbikes crash footage
Police are appealing for footage of a crash at Donington Park race track which claimed the life of British Superbikes rider Chrissy Rouse.
Mr Rouse, 26, suffered serious head injuries during the first lap of a British Superbikes Championships race on Sunday October 2.
Leicestershire Police said it would like to speak to spectators who saw the crash or who have mobile phone footage.
Mr Rouse, from Newcastle, crashed near part of the Leicestershire circuit known as "the Wheatcroft straight" at around 16:30 BST.
He crashed on the first lap of the third race of the season and suffered a "significant" head injury.
He had been in an induced coma since the accident.
Support for family
Leicestershire Police said it was carrying out the investigation alongside the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing.
PC Adam Wilson said: "Our investigation is still in the early stages but I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us. I'm particularly keen to speak to any spectators with footage of the incident.
"Any information provided could be of great help."
Durham Constabulary has been providing support to Mr Rouse's family since the crash, the force added.
Following Mr Rouse's death British Superbikes said: "On behalf of Chrissy's family they wish to convey their deep appreciation for the support and well wishes that they have received in recent days.
"As well they wish to thank all the attending marshals and medical services who provided such skill and care attending to Chrissy."
MSVR, the company that runs British Superbikes, added it is "now working with the coroner, police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances."
