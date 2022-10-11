Canterbury appointment for Dean of Leicester
The Dean of Leicester Cathedral has been announced as the new Dean of Canterbury.
The Church of England said the nomination of the Very Rev Dr David Monteith was approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
He will lead his last service as Dean of Leicester at St Martins House on 27 November before being installed as Dean of Canterbury on 17 December.
The Canon Karen Rooms has been announced as Acting Dean of Leicester.
Dean Monteith said he was "overjoyed and humbled" at the appointment.
"Canterbury Cathedral has played a vital part in our Christian story in England but it is also much loved by so many communities across the Anglican Communion," he said.
"So, I already can see there is much to steward and much to imagine anew as our context reshapes."
The Bishop of Leicester, the Right Reverend Martyn Snow, said Dean Monteith would be greatly missed but went with "our love and prayers".
He said Dean Monteith had overseen significant development and growth, enabling Leicester Cathedral to become "a beating heart" for one of the most diverse cities and counties in England.
His ministry included the reinterment of King Richard III and the current major redevelopment project at Leicester Cathedral.
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby said: "He has been an exceptional Dean of Leicester - and his deep faith and spirituality, creativity, and profound sense of service will be a gift to Canterbury Cathedral and all the communities it serves."
