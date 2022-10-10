Leicester: Headbutted woman suffered fractured skull
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was headbutted.
The woman, in her 30s, was attacked in a premises in Market Street in Leicester city centre and suffered a fractured skull.
It happened at about 00:30 BST on Saturday 17 September.
Leicestershire Police said officers wanted to speak to anyone who recognises the person in their shared images.
