Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
- Published
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months.
Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room.
The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive or controlling behaviour, witness intimidation and breaching orders.
He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said the attacks occurred in Queniborough in April and May, after which Toussaint called the woman more than 400 times in a week and left threatening voicemail messages.
Toussaint will also be subject to a five-year restraining order when he is released from prison.
PC Lorraine Hendrie, from Leicestershire Police's domestic abuse investigation unit praised the victim for the "extreme strength and bravery" she showed during the investigation.
She said: "I hope by shining a light on this case it helps other victims to reach out and get the help and support they need to put a stop to the abuse."
