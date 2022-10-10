Thousands attend Diwali lights switch-on event in Leicester

Dancers on stage at the Diwali celebrationLeicester City Council
About 40,000 were expected to attend the Diwali celebrations
By Tom Oakley
BBC News

Thousands descended on Leicester over the weekend for the switch-on of lights to mark Diwali.

The city's Festival of Lights celebration, one of the largest events held outside India, took place on Sunday.

About 40,000 people were expected to attend the event, which featured live performances and a firework display.

The programme of live entertainment started at 17:30 BST, followed by the switch-on of 6,000 lights at 19:30.

Leicester City Council
Thousands descended on Leicester over the weekend

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour MP for Leicester South, was among those in attendance.

He said: "It's always a special night in Leicester when we switch on our Diwali lights. Tonight was spectacular.

"Thank you to everyone, especially the University of Leicester, who made tonight such a success."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Police said the event took place "peacefully" as officers provided a "visible but reassuring presence".

"Our officers spoke to many families at the light switch-on who were grateful to see and chat with them," a spokesperson said.

East Leicester Police
Those in attendance enjoyed street art and performances

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics