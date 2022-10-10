Thousands attend Diwali lights switch-on event in Leicester
Thousands descended on Leicester over the weekend for the switch-on of lights to mark Diwali.
The city's Festival of Lights celebration, one of the largest events held outside India, took place on Sunday.
About 40,000 people were expected to attend the event, which featured live performances and a firework display.
The programme of live entertainment started at 17:30 BST, followed by the switch-on of 6,000 lights at 19:30.
Jonathan Ashworth, Labour MP for Leicester South, was among those in attendance.
He said: "It's always a special night in Leicester when we switch on our Diwali lights. Tonight was spectacular.
"Thank you to everyone, especially the University of Leicester, who made tonight such a success."
Police said the event took place "peacefully" as officers provided a "visible but reassuring presence".
"Our officers spoke to many families at the light switch-on who were grateful to see and chat with them," a spokesperson said.
