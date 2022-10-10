Campaigners protest against housing on former Leicester golf course
- Published
Dozens of people gathered to protest against a proposed housing development on a former golf course.
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the proposal for 466 new homes on the former Western Park Golf Course in Leicester.
Campaigners said it was a "wonderful open space", which must be preserved for future generations.
Leicester City Council said it was under pressure to build thousands of new homes to meet government targets.
A campaign to ultimately save the golf club failed and people played their last round there in October 2015.
The city council then earmarked the 129-acre site for redevelopment to help meet government housing targets through the authority's Local Plan.
However, some people living in the area have opposed the plans as they say it has become a popular green space.
Steve Walters, of Western Golf Course Area Action Group, said: "To build over this area is just insane.
"Just up the road in Derby, they're building Allestree Park nature area on a former golf course, which is much larger than this one. Why can't we do that?"
Another resident said: "There are dog walkers, families and children that come and play on here. It's a wonderful open space."
Leicester City Council said: "The former Western Park golf course was included in our draft Local Plan as all potential redevelopment areas must be considered to help us meet our housing targets.
"In Leicester, we need to provide 39,424 new homes over the next 16 years to meet the challenging targets set by government.
"Local views have been taken into account."
The authority added it would publish a final list of development sites in the local plan early next year, which would be subject to public consultation and approval by a government inspector.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.