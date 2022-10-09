Leicester Diwali: Lights switch-on to take place
- Published
Finishing touches have been put on the lighting that is due to be switched on in Leicester to mark Diwali.
The city's Festival of Lights celebration, one of the largest held outside India, starts later.
Pictures show the city council's street lighting team putting the finishing touches to a Happy Diwali sign on Belgrave Circle that features more than 6,000 lamps.
The display will be switched on at 19:30 BST.
Leicester's deputy city mayor Piara Singh-Clair said: "The Diwali lights are up, the wheel of light is in place, and Leicester's Golden Mile is looking fantastic.
"Local shops and restaurants are busy making their final preparations, and we all look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to the city this weekend."
Drivers have been warned to expect traffic congestion, with 40,000 people expected to attend.
The council has urged people attending to walk, cycle or use public transport to reduce traffic jams and said restrictions were planned throughout the day.
Belgrave Road will be partially closed between Belgrave Circle and Garfield Street from 10:00 on Sunday but vehicles will still be able to access the rest of Belgrave Road from the Melton Road and Loughborough Road end until 17:00, the council said.
Belgrave Road, and the junctions with its side roads, will then be fully closed to traffic from 17:00 until about 21:30.
Parking will be suspended on a number of streets in the area from 06:00 until 22:00 on Sunday to allow emergency vehicle access.
The entertainment starts at 17:30 and the lights will be switched on by University of Leicester vice-chancellor Prof Nishan Canagarajah, at 19:30.
