Leicester Diwali: Traffic warning ahead of lights switch-on
Drivers have been warned to expect traffic congestion in Leicester on Sunday with 40,000 people expected to attend the Diwali lights switch-on.
The city council has urged people attending to walk, cycle or use public transport to reduce traffic jams.
The city's Festival of Lights celebration, one of the largest held outside India, will take place on Sunday night.
However traffic restrictions are planned through the day.
The council said Belgrave Road would be partially closed between Belgrave Circle and Garfield Street from 10:00 BST on Sunday but vehicles would still be able to access the rest of Belgrave Road from the Melton Road and Loughborough Road end until 17:00.
Belgrave Road, and the junctions with its side roads, will then be fully closed to traffic from 17:00 until around 21:30.
Parking will be suspended on a number of streets in the area from 0:600 until 22:00 on Sunday to allow emergency vehicle access.
The council warned vehicles parked in no waiting zones would be ticketed and towed away.
A dedicated Diwali park and ride service will be running on Sunday, with buses leaving the Birstall park and ride site from 16:00 until 22:00 except between 19:00 and 20:00.
Other bus services will be diverted when Belgrave Road is closed.
The entertainment starts at 17:30 and the lights will be switched on by University of Leicester vice-chancellor Prof Nishan Canagarajah, at 19:30.
