Rail services disrupted after vehicle hits Market Harborough bridge
A vehicle has struck a railway bridge in Leicestershire disrupting train services.
The collision on Thursday morning has meant some East Midlands Railway trains cannot stop at Market Harborough or Leicester stations
Services have been diverted while staff assess the damage to the bridge near Market Harborough, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has said.
The train operator said it had arranged replacement buses.
East Midlands Railway said the bridge is between Kettering and Leicester and is disrupting services on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London St Pancras route.
"Staff are on site now and are examining the extent of the damage. Until they confirm the bridge structure is secure, trains are unable to run through the area," it said.
"Trains running through the area in both directions between Kettering and Leicester will need to be diverted, not calling at Market Harborough. Some services also may not be able to call at Leicester."
EMR said the diversion will add 35 to 40 minutes to journeys and it expected the problem to be fixed by 13:00 BST on Thursday.
