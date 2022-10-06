Brown Gal Can't Swim: Podcast aims to get South Asian women swimming
- Published
A BBC presenter is exploring why many South Asian women are less likely to swim in a new podcast series.
The five-part series is presented by BBC Radio Leicester's Summaya Mughal, 28, who said cultural barriers stopped her learning to swim during childhood.
The series, Brown Gal Can't Swim, sees Ms Mughal take on a swimming challenge, assisted by Olympian Rebecca Adlington.
She said: "I've spent over 20 years embarrassed about not having a skill it feels like kids have."
'Break down misconceptions'
Statistics from England show people from black and Asian backgrounds are less likely to swim than those from white communities.
The podcast sees Ms Mughal challenged to swim 500m (1,640ft) in eight weeks, with Olympians including Ms Adlington and Alice Dearing giving her a helping hand.
She said: "This podcast will see me uncover the reasons behind why other South Asian women can't or don't swim regularly.
"I aim to break down misconceptions about swimming, and encourage members of our South Asian communities to take the plunge and learn to swim with me.
"I even get my dad involved - something I would never have imagined when I was younger.
"The journey has tested me physically and emotionally but I'm hoping it makes a difference and encourages others to learn to swim too. After all, it could save your life."
Ms Adlington said: "It's such an important life skill.
"You can't live your life without seeing water in any capacity. It sounds like a really simple thing but it's more the confidence that you have in water that will help save your life."
Kay Wright, editor at BBC Radio Leicester, said: "This is an eye-opening documentary, one that we can all take learnings from.
"We are so incredibly proud of Summaya. We have seen how physically and emotionally gruelling this challenge has been for her, and now it will be available for everyone to see all her hard work."
Brown Gal Can't Swim is available on BBC Sounds from Monday 10 October. It will also be broadcast as a series on BBC Radio Leicester and East Midlands Today from Tuesday 11 October.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.