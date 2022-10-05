Leicestershire WW2 fighter pilot to be honoured with blue plaque
A fighter pilot who fought in the Battle of Britain is to be honoured with a Green Plaque in his home village.
Sgt Herbert Black, from Ibstock, Leicestershire, had a distinguished career in the Royal Air Force (RAF) including numerous missions in France.
He was just 26 years old when he died.
Dr Kevin Feltham, chairman of Leicestershire County Council said he was a "true hero".
'Bravery and sacrifice'
Sgt Black was called up to serve full-time in the RAF as a front-line pilot after having joined the volunteer reserve just after his 23rd birthday in 1937.
On 29 October 1940, two days before the Battle of Britain ended, Sgt Black and his fellow pilots attacked a German Luftwaffe force over Deal in Kent.
Their mission turned into an aerial dogfight with the German fighters suffering heavy losses.
However Sgt Black suffered severe leg injuries and facial burns after bailing out of his burning Hurricane.
He died just 11 days later in Ashford Hospital with his wife by his side.
Dr Feltham said: "Sgt Bert Black was a true hero, and his bravery and sacrifice is an example to us all.
"I cannot think of a more fitting person to be honoured with a Green Plaque."
Sgt Black is thought to be the only Battle of Britain pilot buried in Leicestershire.
He was buried in the churchyard at St Denys's Church, Ibstock, where he had been married only five months previously.
He was nominated for the Green Plaque by Dixie Grammar School, which he had attended as a child, and John Reed of the 617 'Dambusters' Squadron Association.
The school still has a piece of the Hurricane.
The Green Plaque will be awarded by the county council and unveiled on Thursday 13 October.
