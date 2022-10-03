M1 in Leicestershire shut in both directions after car fire
A section of the M1 in Leicestershire has been closed in both directions following a car fire.
National Highways said the motorway had been shut between junctions 21 for Leicester and 20 near Lutterworth.
Leicestershire Police said it was likely to cause significant traffic disruption and advised motorists to avoid the area.
All lanes have reopened between junctions 21A and 21 following an earlier crash.
Leicestershire Police posted on social media that a section of motorway was in the process of being closed.
*Traffic Update ** | 18:10 | The M1 is in the process of being closed both directions in between J20 and J21 due to a vehicle fire. This is likely to cause significant traffic disruption, so please find alternative routes and avoid the area. Updates to follow. Many thanks.— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) October 3, 2022
At 18:52 BST on Monday, there were delays of 30 minutes northbound and 45 minutes southbound, according to National Highways.
Traffic heading southbound had already encountered delays of up to one hour following a crash that caused two lanes to close between junctions 21A and 21.
It comes as football fans from across the East Midlands travel to Leicester for the Premier League match between Leicester City and local rivals Nottingham Forest.
