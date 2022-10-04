Leicester fire: Roads shut as major blaze tackled
Published
A major fire in Leicester city centre has led to several roads being shut.
Firefighters were called to what was thought to be an old nightclub in Gravel Street at about 05:15 BST.
Burleys Way, St Margaret's Way, and Church Gate are all closed while the blaze was being tackled. Leicestershire Police urged people to avoid the area.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said six engines and two aerial ladder platforms are at the scene.
