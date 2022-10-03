Flats planned for bar where Willie Thorne learned snooker
By George Torr & Julia Breens
BBC News
- Published
The pub where Leicestershire snooker legend Willie Thorne learned to play the game could be turned into flats.
An application has been submitted to convert The Sports Bar on Stadon Road, Antsey, into four homes.
The pub was previously the village's Conservative club, where Mr Thorne's father worked as a steward.
The future snooker champion once described how he managed to become "the best player in the club" in just six months.
If approved, the application would see the building converted into three two-bedroom flats and a further one-bedroom flat, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application to Charnwood Borough Council is open for comments until 18 October.
The Sports Bar, first opened in 2011 but closed during the pandemic.
A notice on the bar's Facebook page in July 2021 confirmed it would not be reopening and thanked customers and staff.
Mr Thorne, who was born in Anstey in 1954, became a Leicester sporting hero after an illustrious career and was nicked named "Mr Maximum" for his high-scoring breaks.
He told the Leicester Mercury in 2012: "My father got made redundant and took a job as a steward at Anstey Conservative Club. That's where I learned to play. Within six months, I was the best player in the club.
"I was a natural, without a doubt, but it wasn't until I went to an exhibition in Spinney Hill and saw John Spencer make a 147 break that I remember thinking: 'Wow, I want to do that for a living'."
He became a BBC commentator after retiring from professional snooker, and later went on to appear on Strictly Come Dancing. He died in 2020 after following a leukaemia diagnosis.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.