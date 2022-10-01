Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays

By Rachel Royce & Greig Watson
Manraj
Manraj said he felt like he was missing out on opportunities due to the delays

A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place.

Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance.

They sent in a paper application but were given a waiting time of 20 school days - which has since been extended.

The council has told the family it received an "unprecedented" number of term time applications.

Kulljeet described the impact on her son as "heart-breaking"

Manraj has been using online lessons and his own textbooks to continue learning but feels he is missing out.

He said: "It has been really tough for me to stay motivated because I haven't got a teacher to keep me going and it is hard to socialise at home.

"Because I am picking my GCSEs this year, and I have missed out on half a term already, it feels like those choices have become quite narrow."

His mother said: "It has been heart-breaking to see, as I'm sure any parent would feel.

"Children should be in school and I feel like he has become quite withdrawn and he has been quite anxious.

"He has asked every day 'Mum, mum, have I got a place yet?'"

They have been told a nearby school has vacancies but have yet to receive an actual offer.

In a letter, the council apologised to the family and said they had seen 10 times the normal volume of mid-term applications which had caused "significant delays".

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: "While we can't comment on individual cases we are very aware of the situation and we are working closely with the family to secure a local school place for their child."

