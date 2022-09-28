Whitwick: Arrests after man found seriously injured in street
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A man is in hospital in a critical condition after being found with a serious head injury in a road.
Police said the 43-year-old was discovered in the City of Dan street in Whitwick, Leicestershire, at 20:10 BST on 22 September.
His current condition is described as critical but stable.
Three people - two men, 42 and 43, and a 40-year-old woman - have been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.
Detectives are investigating how the man came to be injured in the street.
Det Insp Esther Scott, of Leicestershire Police, said: "There is lots of work going on in the area where this man was found on Thursday evening, and anyone who has information - please contact us.
"We are piecing together the man's movements and we have been trawling CCTV and speaking to a number of witnesses.
"Anyone who was in the area at around 8pm, who may have seen what happened, we want to hear from you.
"If you were passing in a car and have a dashcam, that footage might be helpful to the investigation.
"Equally, if you saw something and didn't think much of it at the time, but in light of the information that a man has sustained a serious head injury, it seems like it might be important - call us.
"Anything, no matter how small, may help."
