Victims' photos help to jail Leicester sex attacker
- Published
Two women have been praised for following and photographing a man who had sexually assaulted them.
Leicestershire Police said Lukas Masaulis approached and assaulted the pair in Leicester city centre in the early hours of Sunday 7 August.
After they took his photo, he sexually assaulted them again and indecently exposed himself.
The 25-year-old was jailed for 16 months at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
The force said Masaulis also spat at two officers while being arrested.
Masaulis - of no fixed abode - had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of indecent exposure at Leicester Magistrates' Court in August.
'Reprehensible'
The force said photos taken by the women combined with CCTV footage from the night had helped to put their attacker behind bars.
Det Supt Chris Baker, said: "In interview, Masaulis openly admitted he considered himself a danger to women.
"This was a shocking violation of two women who were enjoying a night out in the city, committed by a man who showed them no respect or remorse. His actions were reprehensible.
"It's a testament to their courage that they pursued him and took photos which have helped secure his conviction.
"Swift teamwork between our officers and CCTV operators on that night - and the subsequent investigation - have ensured he is no longer free to commit further offences."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.