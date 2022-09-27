Woman petrified during kidnap ordeal, court hears
By Will Jefford
BBC News
Published
A woman said she feared for her life after a court heard she was kidnapped before being raped.
Leicester Crown Court heard the woman thought she was getting into a taxi when she was picked up by three men in the early hours of 16 January.
She told the court she was "petrified" during the ordeal.
Vahar Manchala, Ajay Doppalapudi and Rana Yellambai deny kidnap, sexual assault, rape and assault by penetration.
Giving evidence on Tuesday, the woman - who had been on a night out - said she got into the Audi TT with the three men at about 04:00 GMT, after being told she would be taken home.
The court heard she was "terrified" as she realised the car was travelling in the wrong direction.
She said she "played along" with Mr Manchala, 22, as he began to sexually assault her in the back seat in a bid to protect herself from further harm.
Mr Manchala's defence barrister Trevor Siddle asked her why she did not get out of the car as it stopped at a Shell garage, claiming that she was "happy where you were" and an "active participant" in the sexual contact.
In response, the woman said "that's not true", stating that she was "too scared to do anything".
She told the court after driving south on the M1, the car parked up in Chapel Lane, Lutterworth, where she was pulled out, pushed on to the grass and sexually assaulted again before managing to escape.
"I remember feeling scared and thought I would lose my life," she said.
Mr Siddle told the woman that "none of that happened".
"You got out of the car and for some reason screamed and ran away," he said.
Mr Yellambai, 28, Mr Doppalapudi, 25, and Mr Manchala, all from Gaul Street in Leicester, are all charged with kidnap, rape, assault by penetration, and three counts of sexual assault.
The prosecution allege Mr Manchala committed the sexual offences and that the other two are guilty through joint enterprise.
The trial continues.
